Four Greek pension funds said to be holding out
Reuters:Four Greek pension funds refuse to join debt swap. Actually, a sovereign restructuring would never touch pension funds in the first place.
Τρίτη 6 Μαρτίου 2012
Ώρα: 23:57:01
Tsipras: "We shall make our presence felt as the main opposition"
18/06/12
Alexis Tsipras has officially rejected the possibility of any SYRIZA participation in a coalition government with ND at the core
Samaras: "There is no time to waste"
18/06/12
Greece΄s centre-right New Democracy party will try to form a coalition on Monday with other parties backing the international bailout after a narrow election victory over the left that eased fears of a sudden exit from the euro
Ανάπτυξη: BitsnBytes | Powered by Byte ©