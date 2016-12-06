STORY Thanos Kamilalis

STORY 06/12/16

Erdoğan΄s propaganda mechanism and media control

Yesterday, WikiLeaks, in collaboration with ThePressProject, leaked the emails of the Turkish minister of Energy -and Tayyip Erdoğan΄s son-in-law- Berat Albayrak. The emails reveal how Erdoğan΄s government organized a mechanism of propaganda and psychological warfare, together with an “army” of 6.000 Twitter accounts, in order to deal with the mass demonstrations of 2013 and promote the political views of the governing party, AKP. At the same time, Albayrak appears to have an active role [...]