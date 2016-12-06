ThePressProject
Thanos Kamilalis
06/12/16
Erdoğan΄s propaganda mechanism and media control
Yesterday, WikiLeaks, in collaboration with ThePressProject, leaked the emails of the Turkish minister of Energy -and Tayyip Erdoğan΄s son-in-law- Berat Albayrak. The emails reveal how Erdoğan΄s government organized a mechanism of propaganda and psychological warfare, together with an “army” of 6.000 Twitter accounts, in order to deal with the mass demonstrations of 2013 and promote the political views of the governing party, AKP. At the same time, Albayrak appears to have an active role [...]
Exclusive: WikiLeaks documents highlight sinister relations between Erdogan and ISIS
Thanos Kamilalis
The connection of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan΄s family with the oil smuggling of the “Islamic State” is revealed after Wikileaks΄ revealing of emails from the Turkish energy minister, and Erdoğan΄s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak. Albayrak΄s emails seem to confirm the not-so-recent accusations, since the energy minister is appealing to be the “unofficial” owner of the oil company Powertrance which [...]
Greek Islanders Clash with Volunteers: “We Don`t Want Those Blacks Here!”
Willem De Maeseneer
Ever since the EU-Turkey Refugee Deal more then 8.500 people are stuck on the Greek islands. That creates explosive situations. " "People are afraid they will not be able to feed their children this winter" said a local restaurant owner.
