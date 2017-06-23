STORY Thanos Kamilalis

The unfinished negotiations for a Greek “Super-Memorandum”

In the wake of the most recent Eurogroup agreement and the last requirement of just a tiny…judicial intervention, the Greek government now finds itself at the end of a long series of negotiations and in the “quiet” months before new ones begin. The next set will be even more critical, not so much for the citizens who will have to endure austerity until 2022 (and “lighter” measures until 2060) as in terms of the negotiations themselves and the narrative that surrounds them.