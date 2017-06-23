ThePressProject
powered by 1101 members
Stories
Opinion
Archive
Greek Edition
Sign Up
Sign In
Support!
Stories
Opinion
Archive
Greek Edition
The International Edition of ThePressProject
will be launched soon
. Until then you can read stories and opinions from our archive.
Newsroom
Thursday, January 1, 1970
Ώρα: 02:00:00
Comments:
...
Αν θέλετε να κάνετε tweet ένα μέρος του κειμένου απλά επιλέξτε το και θα εμφανιστεί αυτόματα το εικονίδιο του twitter. Κάντε ένα κλικ πάνω του και είστε έτοιμοι...
ΑΚΟΥ ΤΗΝ ΕΙΔΗΣΗ
PAUSE
STOP
ΣΥΝΕΧΙΣΕ
ΑΚΟΥ
PAUSE
STOP
ΣΥΝΕΧΙΣΕ
Comments
- Click to comment
ADVERTISMENT
Read more...
STORY
Thanos Kamilalis
STORY
23/06/17
The unfinished negotiations for a Greek “Super-Memorandum”
In the wake of the most recent Eurogroup agreement and the last requirement of just a tiny…judicial intervention, the Greek government now finds itself at the end of a long series of negotiations and in the “quiet” months before new ones begin. The next set will be even more critical, not so much for the citizens who will have to endure austerity until 2022 (and “lighter” measures until 2060) as in terms of the negotiations themselves and the narrative that surrounds them.
Erdoğan΄s propaganda mechanism and media control
Thanos Kamilalis
Yesterday, WikiLeaks, in collaboration with ThePressProject, leaked the emails of the Turkish minister of Energy -and Tayyip Erdoğan΄s son-in-law- Berat Albayrak. The emails reveal how Erdoğan΄s government organized a mechanism of propaganda and psychological warfare, together with an “army” of 6.000 Twitter accounts, in order to deal with the mass demonstrations of 2013 and promote the political views of the [...]
Exclusive: WikiLeaks documents highlight sinister relations between Erdogan and ISIS
Thanos Kamilalis
The connection of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan΄s family with the oil smuggling of the “Islamic State” is revealed after Wikileaks΄ revealing of emails from the Turkish energy minister, and Erdoğan΄s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak. Albayrak΄s emails seem to confirm the not-so-recent accusations, since the energy minister is appealing to be the “unofficial” owner of the oil company Powertrance which [...]
Stories
Opinion
Archive
Greek Edition
Support!
Stories
Opinion
Archive
Greek Edition
ThePressProject
powered by 1101 members
Full Disclosure
Support!
Developed by BitsnBytes | Powered by Byte ©