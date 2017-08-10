ThePressProject
Minas Konstantinou
10/08/17
The case of Georgiou: When the Greek justice system is cast aside
Last June, under threat that a payment of more than 8 billion euros would be withheld, the SYRIZA-ANEL government and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos were called upon to legislate for both the payment of legal fees incurred by the former Head of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) Andreas Georgiou and the exculpation of those convicted in the 28 public-properties scandal. After (further) public intervention by the European Commission, the second demand was met. The first is still in the [...]
The unfinished negotiations for a Greek “Super-Memorandum”
Thanos Kamilalis
In the wake of the most recent Eurogroup agreement and the last requirement of just a tiny…judicial intervention, the Greek government now finds itself at the end of a long series of negotiations and in the “quiet” months before new ones begin. The next set will be even more critical, not so much for the citizens who will have to endure austerity until 2022 (and “lighter” measures until 2060) as in terms of [...]
Erdoğan΄s propaganda mechanism and media control
Thanos Kamilalis
Yesterday, WikiLeaks, in collaboration with ThePressProject, leaked the emails of the Turkish minister of Energy -and Tayyip Erdoğan΄s son-in-law- Berat Albayrak. The emails reveal how Erdoğan΄s government organized a mechanism of propaganda and psychological warfare, together with an “army” of 6.000 Twitter accounts, in order to deal with the mass demonstrations of 2013 and promote the political views of the [...]
