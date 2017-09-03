STORY by Fragkiska Megaloudi

Nowhere to run: the plight of the Rohingya people

The route to the northern provinces of Rakhine state offers a breathtaking landscape of stunning rice fields that give a new meaning to the word green. You can lose yourself in their lush greenness that is interrupted only by small curly rivers. The area is not easily accessible, especially in August, when the torrential rains turn the roads into thick mud. AS I cross through a Buddhist village young children stare at me and their parents smile shyly. A sense of calm invades your body that makes [...]