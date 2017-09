Is this Venizelos΄ last Eurogroup?

After his election as PASOK party leader, on Sunday March 18th, which is a virtual certainty since he is running unopposed, Evangelos Venizelos may quit his job as Finance Minister to concentrate on the election campaign. PM Papademos is poised to take over the finance ministry as well, according to Greek press reports. For how long, nobody knows, since the election date has not been set yet.