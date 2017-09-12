ThePressProject
The International Edition of ThePressProject
will be launched soon
. Until then you can read stories and opinions from our archive.
Jenny Tsiropoulou
12/09/17
"They could laugh and talk; they could have a life!"
A petite boy called Diogenes has both of his hands tied with belts to his bed. Mary is 12 years old and has spent her entire life locked up in an empty room without ever seeing the sunlight. Others play inside cages; 2m-long bed-cages with wooden bars. They have never left this prison. They wear diapers 24/7 and are bottle-fed. Some of these residents are already 30 years old. They are on medication; they swallow up to 30 pills a day without being able to articulate a single word, a result of the [...]
Nowhere to run: the plight of the Rohingya people
by Fragkiska Megaloudi
The route to the northern provinces of Rakhine state offers a breathtaking landscape of stunning rice fields that give a new meaning to the word green. You can lose yourself in their lush greenness that is interrupted only by small curly rivers. The area is not easily accessible, especially in August, when the torrential rains turn the roads into thick mud. AS I cross through a Buddhist village young children stare at [...]
The case of Georgiou: When the Greek justice system is cast aside
Minas Konstantinou
Last June, under threat that a payment of more than 8 billion euros would be withheld, the SYRIZA-ANEL government and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos were called upon to legislate for both the payment of legal fees incurred by the former Head of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) Andreas Georgiou and the exculpation of those convicted in the 28 public-properties scandal. After (further) public intervention [...]
ThePressProject
